why Synchrony Financial [SYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.63

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $39.92.

Synchrony Financial stock has also loss -5.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYF stock has inclined by 8.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.28% and gained 4.53% year-on date.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $16.24 billion, with 406.88 million shares outstanding and 403.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 4029231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $44.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.89.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.00, while it was recorded at 40.71 for the last single week of trading, and 35.24 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 13.00%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.