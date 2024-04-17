Market cap of C3is Inc [CISS] reaches 2.61M – now what?

C3is Inc [NASDAQ: CISS] gained 10.42% or 0.15 points to close at $1.59 with a heavy trading volume of 12124811 shares.

The daily chart for CISS points out that the company has recorded -96.33% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 539.11K shares, CISS reached to a volume of 12124811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3is Inc [CISS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3is Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52.

Trading performance analysis for CISS stock

C3is Inc [CISS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -62.14. With this latest performance, CISS shares dropped by -43.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.33% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.24 for C3is Inc [CISS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.6197, while it was recorded at 2.2130 for the last single week of trading, and 39.9476 for the last 200 days.

C3is Inc [CISS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

C3is Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at C3is Inc [CISS]

The top three institutional holders of CISS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CISS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CISS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.