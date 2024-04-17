Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Stock trading around $334.83 per share: What’s Next?

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.36%.

Over the last 12 months, HD stock rose by 14.59%. The one-year Home Depot, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.79. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $331.82 billion, with 992.00 million shares outstanding and 988.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, HD stock reached a trading volume of 4524818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Depot, Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $383.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Home Depot, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $323, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on HD stock. On February 15, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 325 to 335.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 6.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 318.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.87 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 368.46, while it was recorded at 342.71 for the last single week of trading, and 333.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Depot, Inc. Fundamentals:

Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 4.30%.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.