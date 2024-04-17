H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc [CLDI] – find out why.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc [AMEX: CLDI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -65.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -66.44%.

Over the last 12 months, CLDI stock dropped by -97.97%. The one-year Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.54. The average equity rating for CLDI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.36 million, with 35.52 million shares outstanding and 20.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 410.08K shares, CLDI stock reached a trading volume of 6452981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc [CLDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDI shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc stock.

CLDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc [CLDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.44. With this latest performance, CLDI shares dropped by -67.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.70 for Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc [CLDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6286, while it was recorded at 0.5457 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7446 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc [CLDI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CLDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CLDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.