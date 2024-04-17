Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] is -48.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Better Choice Company Inc [AMEX: BTTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.28%.

Over the last 12 months, BTTR stock dropped by -71.36%. The one-year Better Choice Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.42. The average equity rating for BTTR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.17 million, with 0.73 million shares outstanding and 0.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 165.82K shares, BTTR stock reached a trading volume of 5941366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTR shares is $176.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Choice Company Inc is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTTR in the course of the last twelve months was 64.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BTTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.28. With this latest performance, BTTR shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Better Choice Company Inc Fundamentals:

Better Choice Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BTTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BTTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.