Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Sabre Corp [SABR] – find out why.

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.90%.

Over the last 12 months, SABR stock dropped by -38.42%. The one-year Sabre Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.13. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $979.08 million, with 379.57 million shares outstanding and 355.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, SABR stock reached a trading volume of 8048141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 35.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corp Fundamentals:

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Sabre Corp [SABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.