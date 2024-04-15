NextPlat Corp [NXPL] Is Currently 24.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NextPlat Corp [NASDAQ: NXPL] gained 24.67% or 0.37 points to close at $1.87 with a heavy trading volume of 44902903 shares.

The daily chart for NXPL points out that the company has recorded -2.09% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.59K shares, NXPL reached to a volume of 44902903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextPlat Corp [NXPL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlat Corp is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for NXPL stock

NextPlat Corp [NXPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.67. With this latest performance, NXPL shares gained by 34.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for NextPlat Corp [NXPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4946, while it was recorded at 1.5470 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8862 for the last 200 days.

NextPlat Corp [NXPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NextPlat Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.07.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NextPlat Corp [NXPL]

The top three institutional holders of NXPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NXPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NXPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.