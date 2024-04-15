Market cap of ParaZero Technologies Ltd [PRZO] reaches 11.67M – now what?

ParaZero Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: PRZO] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.08.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd stock has also gained 56.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRZO stock has inclined by 56.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.15% and gained 51.94% year-on date.

The market cap for PRZO stock reached $11.67 million, with 10.07 million shares outstanding and 7.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, PRZO reached a trading volume of 12613904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ParaZero Technologies Ltd [PRZO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ParaZero Technologies Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRZO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

PRZO stock trade performance evaluation

ParaZero Technologies Ltd [PRZO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.98. With this latest performance, PRZO shares gained by 42.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRZO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for ParaZero Technologies Ltd [PRZO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7050, while it was recorded at 0.7976 for the last single week of trading.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd [PRZO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.73 and a Current Ratio set at 11.08.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd [PRZO]: Institutional Ownership

