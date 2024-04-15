Market cap of Beneficient [BENF] reaches 26.99M – now what?

Beneficient [NASDAQ: BENF] closed the trading session at $0.10.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.96 percent and weekly performance of 89.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -91.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -76.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, BENF reached to a volume of 121754683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beneficient is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BENF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.74.

BENF stock trade performance evaluation

Beneficient [BENF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.13. With this latest performance, BENF shares gained by 29.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BENF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Beneficient [BENF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1472, while it was recorded at 0.0828 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1298 for the last 200 days.

Beneficient [BENF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Beneficient’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Beneficient [BENF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BENF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BENF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BENF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.