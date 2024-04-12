Unilever plc ADR [UL] Revenue clocked in at $64.44 billion, down -1.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Unilever plc ADR [NYSE: UL] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.65. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 1:12 PM that Unilever Advances Major Decarbonization Project at Four U.S. Factories.

Company selected by U.S. Department of Energy for award negotiations.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Unilever today announced that a major project to significantly reduce carbon emissions at its Ice Cream Business Group’s four U.S. factories has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for award negotiations of up to $20.9 million of support. The proposed project would cut 14,000 metric tons of carbon emissions per year, a major step in moving toward carbon neutrality for the factories that produce Ben & Jerry’s, Talenti, Magnum, Breyers and other leading brands.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2637771 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unilever plc ADR stands at 0.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.84%.

The market cap for UL stock reached $119.24 billion, with 2.50 billion shares outstanding and 2.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 2637771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unilever plc ADR [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $53.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unilever plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Unilever plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever plc ADR is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for UL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

How has UL stock performed recently?

Unilever plc ADR [UL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Unilever plc ADR [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.51, while it was recorded at 48.08 for the last single week of trading, and 49.53 for the last 200 days.

Unilever plc ADR [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Unilever plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for Unilever plc ADR [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever plc ADR go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Unilever plc ADR [UL]

The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.