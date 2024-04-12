Sun Life Financial, Inc. [SLF] is -0.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sun Life Financial, Inc. [NYSE: SLF] closed the trading session at $51.66. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:12 PM that What we do, and how we do it, matters: Sun Life releases 2023 Sustainability Report.

Report describes company’s sustainability actions and impacts which help Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today released its 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Public Accountability Statement detailing the impact it has had on society and the environment through its sustainability actions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.39 percent and weekly performance of -2.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 623.21K shares, SLF reached to a volume of 2335380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sun Life Financial, Inc. [SLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLF shares is $56.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLF stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sun Life Financial, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Sun Life Financial, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sun Life Financial, Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

SLF stock trade performance evaluation

Sun Life Financial, Inc. [SLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, SLF shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Sun Life Financial, Inc. [SLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.66, while it was recorded at 52.80 for the last single week of trading, and 50.85 for the last 200 days.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. [SLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sun Life Financial, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sun Life Financial, Inc. [SLF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sun Life Financial, Inc. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sun Life Financial, Inc. go to 4.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. [SLF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.