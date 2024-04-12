Revvity Inc. [RVTY] Stock trading around $108.50 per share: What’s Next?

Revvity Inc. [NYSE: RVTY] jumped around 0.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $108.50 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Revvity To Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results prior to market open on Monday, April 29, 2024. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, and Max Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will host the conference call.

To access the call, a live audio webcast will be available via this registration form or on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Compared to the average trading volume of 839.58K shares, RVTY reached a trading volume of 2899084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revvity Inc. [RVTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVTY shares is $120.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Revvity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $88 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Revvity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RVTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revvity Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVTY in the course of the last twelve months was 1353.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

How has RVTY stock performed recently?

Revvity Inc. [RVTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, RVTY shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Revvity Inc. [RVTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.29, while it was recorded at 107.16 for the last single week of trading, and 106.93 for the last 200 days.

Revvity Inc. [RVTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Revvity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Earnings analysis for Revvity Inc. [RVTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revvity Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revvity Inc. go to 8.47%.

Insider trade positions for Revvity Inc. [RVTY]

