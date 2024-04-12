Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX] is 253.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [AMEX: CATX] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.42 at the close of the session, down -6.58%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, CATX reached a trading volume of 42832831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CATX shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CATX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perspective Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CATX stock performed recently?

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CATX shares gained by 23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 399.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0828, while it was recorded at 1.4920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5742 for the last 200 days.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Insider trade positions for Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]

