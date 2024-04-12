OMNIQ Corp [OMQS] is -7.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OMNIQ Corp [NASDAQ: OMQS] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.60. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 5:11 PM that OMNIQ ANNOUNCES 2023 REVENUE OF $81.4 MILLION.

Reduction in General Administrative expenses by $4.7 million, or 17% YoY.

OMNIQ Corp stock has also gained 100.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OMQS stock has declined by -2.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.79% and lost -7.75% year-on date.

The market cap for OMQS stock reached $6.40 million, with 10.68 million shares outstanding and 8.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.05K shares, OMQS reached a trading volume of 12243677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OMNIQ Corp [OMQS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMQS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMQS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OMNIQ Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

OMQS stock trade performance evaluation

OMNIQ Corp [OMQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.00. With this latest performance, OMQS shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for OMNIQ Corp [OMQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4859, while it was recorded at 0.3857 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3489 for the last 200 days.

OMNIQ Corp [OMQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

OMNIQ Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OMNIQ Corp [OMQS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OMNIQ Corp posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMQS.

OMNIQ Corp [OMQS]: Institutional Ownership

