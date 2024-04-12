Monogram Orthopaedics Inc [MGRM] Is Currently 79.30 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc [NASDAQ: MGRM] gained 79.30% or 1.8 points to close at $4.07 with a heavy trading volume of 8608017 shares. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 1:20 PM that Monogram Accepted to NVIDIA Inception Program.

Collaboration to Provide Monogram with Technical Resources to Drive Development and Commercialization of mBôs System.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) (“Monogram” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on reconstructive joint procedures and surgical robotics, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to help companies evolve faster through cutting-edge technology and access to the latest technical resources from NVIDIA.

The daily chart for MGRM points out that the company has recorded 56.54% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 40.83K shares, MGRM reached to a volume of 8608017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monogram Orthopaedics Inc [MGRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monogram Orthopaedics Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 357.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for MGRM stock

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc [MGRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 78.51. With this latest performance, MGRM shares gained by 73.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.54% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for Monogram Orthopaedics Inc [MGRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc [MGRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Monogram Orthopaedics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.14 and a Current Ratio set at 5.14.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Monogram Orthopaedics Inc [MGRM]

The top three institutional holders of MGRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MGRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MGRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.