MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] Revenue clocked in at $28.89 million, down -20.82% YTD: What’s Next?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [NASDAQ: HOLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.64%.

Over the last 12 months, HOLO stock dropped by -88.62%.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.69 million, with 5.94 million shares outstanding and 1.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, HOLO stock reached a trading volume of 3538643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroCloud Hologram Inc is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

HOLO Stock Performance Analysis:

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.64. With this latest performance, HOLO shares dropped by -42.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 3.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MicroCloud Hologram Inc Fundamentals:

MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.75 and a Current Ratio set at 8.83.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

