Market cap of Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR] reaches 803.03M – now what?

Fiverr International Ltd [NYSE: FVRR] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 7.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.75. The company report on April 11, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Fiverr Announces Board Authorization of $100 Million Share Repurchase Program.

“We are pleased to announce the authorization of our first-ever stock repurchase program. This program reflects our confidence in the long-term opportunity for Fiverr and our commitment to creating shareholder value,” said Ofer Katz, Fiverr’s President and CFO. “We have built a healthy balance sheet enabling us to continue to invest in our strategic initiatives while also returning capital to shareholders. We believe that our current stock price represents an attractive opportunity for a repurchase.”.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3157492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fiverr International Ltd stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for FVRR stock reached $803.03 million, with 38.65 million shares outstanding and 33.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 980.10K shares, FVRR reached a trading volume of 3157492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on FVRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.89.

How has FVRR stock performed recently?

Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, FVRR shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.62, while it was recorded at 19.90 for the last single week of trading, and 25.72 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fiverr International Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

Earnings analysis for Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiverr International Ltd posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FVRR.

Insider trade positions for Fiverr International Ltd [FVRR]

The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FVRR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FVRR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.