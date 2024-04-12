Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR [LXEH] is -70.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: LXEH] gained 69.49% or 0.27 points to close at $0.65 with a heavy trading volume of 15763848 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Lixiang Education Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or NASDAQ: LXEH), a prestigious private education service provider in China, today announced that on January 24, 2024 it received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the “Panel”), notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the bid price concern, as required by the Panel’s decision dated November 30, 2023. Accordingly, the Panel has determined to continue the listing of the Company’s securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market (the “Nasdaq”) and is closing this matter.

On May 3, 2023, the Company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(a)(1) (the “Bid Price Rule”), and was given its first 180-day extension, or until October 30, 2023 to regain compliance. On November 30, 2023, the Company was granted an exception until January 31, 2024, to effect a reverse stock split and thereafter regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Effective January 3, 2024, the Company effected a 1-for-2 reverse stock split.

The daily chart for LXEH points out that the company has recorded 40.69% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 768.14K shares, LXEH reached to a volume of 15763848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR [LXEH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXEH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96.

Trading performance analysis for LXEH stock

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR [LXEH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.56. With this latest performance, LXEH shares dropped by -86.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXEH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.48 for Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR [LXEH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.6231, while it was recorded at 0.4306 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9197 for the last 200 days.

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR [LXEH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.57 and a Current Ratio set at 2.57.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR [LXEH]

