GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] moved up 8.95: Why It’s Important

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] surged by $2.77 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.79.

GigaCloud Technology Inc stock has also gained 0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GCT stock has inclined by 55.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 272.60% and gained 84.72% year-on date.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for GCT stock reached $1.37 billion, with 31.46 million shares outstanding and 16.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, GCT reached a trading volume of 2907658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCT shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for GigaCloud Technology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GigaCloud Technology Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

GCT stock trade performance evaluation

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, GCT shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 443.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.99, while it was recorded at 32.93 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GigaCloud Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.