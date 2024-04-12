Fox Advisors lifts Maplebear Inc. [CART] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maplebear Inc. [NASDAQ: CART] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.79%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 9:05 AM that PubMatic Announces Instacart Ads Integration to Leverage Retail Media Data Across CTV.

PubMatic will Reach Instacart’s Purchase-Minded Audiences Through Integration for Agency and Advertising Partners’ CTV Campaigns.

The one-year Maplebear Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.04. The average equity rating for CART stock is currently 2.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.28 billion, with 279.05 million shares outstanding and 107.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, CART stock reached a trading volume of 2831498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Maplebear Inc. [CART]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CART shares is $37.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CART stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Maplebear Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Maplebear Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $43, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on CART stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maplebear Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CART stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CART in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.51.

CART Stock Performance Analysis:

Maplebear Inc. [CART] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, CART shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.31% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CART stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.15 for Maplebear Inc. [CART]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.75, while it was recorded at 38.62 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Maplebear Inc. Fundamentals:

Maplebear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.51 and a Current Ratio set at 4.51.

Maplebear Inc. [CART] Institutonal Ownership Details

