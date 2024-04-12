Enliven Therapeutics Inc [ELVN] Stock trading around $23.82 per share: What’s Next?

Enliven Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ELVN] price surged by 20.18 percent to reach at $4.0.

The one-year ELVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.61. The average equity rating for ELVN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enliven Therapeutics Inc [ELVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELVN shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Enliven Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Enliven Therapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enliven Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12.

ELVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Enliven Therapeutics Inc [ELVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.06. With this latest performance, ELVN shares gained by 86.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for Enliven Therapeutics Inc [ELVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 20.11 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enliven Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.28 and a Current Ratio set at 10.28.

Enliven Therapeutics Inc [ELVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

