Eliem Therapeutics Inc [ELYM] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 69.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Eliem Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ELYM] gained 71.54% or 1.91 points to close at $4.58 with a heavy trading volume of 39012365 shares.

The daily chart for ELYM points out that the company has recorded 76.15% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.97K shares, ELYM reached to a volume of 39012365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELYM shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELYM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eliem Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85.

Trading performance analysis for ELYM stock

Eliem Therapeutics Inc [ELYM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.16. With this latest performance, ELYM shares gained by 80.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.11 for Eliem Therapeutics Inc [ELYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc [ELYM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.92 and a Current Ratio set at 38.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Eliem Therapeutics Inc [ELYM]

The top three institutional holders of ELYM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ELYM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ELYM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.