D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] moved down -6.04: Why It’s Important

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] loss -6.04% or -0.11 points to close at $1.71 with a heavy trading volume of 4279484 shares. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM that D-Wave’s Qubits 2024 Quantum Computing Conference Announced for June 17-18 in Boston.

Event to showcase “success powered by quantum” through business optimization use cases, progress in quantum-fueled AI technology, and demonstrations of annealing quantum computing performance over classical computing.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced that its Qubits 2024 quantum computing conference will take place in Boston on June 17 and 18, 2024. Themed “Success, Powered by Quantum,” the conference will demonstrate how D-Wave, partners, and customers such as Momentum Worldwide (part of Interpublic Group), Los Alamos National Lab, Zapata AI and others are achieving tangible outcomes with D-Wave’s innovative annealing quantum computing technology.

The daily chart for QBTS points out that the company has recorded 59.81% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, QBTS reached to a volume of 4279484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on QBTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.80.

Trading performance analysis for QBTS stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, QBTS shares dropped by -22.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7355, while it was recorded at 1.8260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3371 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.18.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D-Wave Quantum Inc posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QBTS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]

