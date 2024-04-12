Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC] moved up 0.32: Why It’s Important

Blue Owl Capital Corp [NYSE: OBDC] closed the trading session at $15.54.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.85 percent and weekly performance of 1.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, OBDC reached to a volume of 2662044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBDC shares is $15.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.75 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on OBDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Corp is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for OBDC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.77.

OBDC stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, OBDC shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.38 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Corp [OBDC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OBDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OBDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OBDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.