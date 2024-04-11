UBS lifts Agiliti Inc [AGTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agiliti Inc [NYSE: AGTI] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.04. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Agiliti Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3580091 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agiliti Inc stands at 0.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.72%.

The market cap for AGTI stock reached $1.37 billion, with 135.35 million shares outstanding and 33.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, AGTI reached a trading volume of 3580091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agiliti Inc [AGTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGTI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Agiliti Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Agiliti Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGTI stock. On November 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AGTI shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agiliti Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGTI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

How has AGTI stock performed recently?

Agiliti Inc [AGTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, AGTI shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.58 for Agiliti Inc [AGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Agiliti Inc [AGTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agiliti Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings analysis for Agiliti Inc [AGTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agiliti Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGTI.

Insider trade positions for Agiliti Inc [AGTI]

The top three institutional holders of AGTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately %.