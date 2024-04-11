Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] moved up 1.64: Why It’s Important

Pineapple Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PEGY] closed the trading session at $0.06. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Pineapple Energy Encourages Shareholders to Vote FOR the Reverse Stock Split and Increase in Authorized Shares.

The Board of Directors emphasizes the importance of this shareholders’ vote, specifically urging for a positive vote FOR the reverse stock split and FOR the increase in authorized shares. If you have previously cast your vote against these proposals, we strongly recommend reconsidering your position and voting in favor of these proposals..

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.54 percent and weekly performance of -11.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -89.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, PEGY reached to a volume of 3676532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEGY shares is $0.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEGY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pineapple Energy Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

PEGY stock trade performance evaluation

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.06. With this latest performance, PEGY shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.90 for Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1086, while it was recorded at 0.0646 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6911 for the last 200 days.

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pineapple Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pineapple Energy Inc posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEGY.

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]: Institutional Ownership

