Market cap of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] reaches 0.51M – now what?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: ASTI] loss -51.22% on the last trading session, reaching $0.13 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 8:48 AM that Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $6,000,000 Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

If compared to the average trading volume of 694.93K shares, ASTI reached a trading volume of 9877571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for ASTI stock

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.24. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -62.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.13 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4885, while it was recorded at 0.2747 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3604 for the last 200 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]

The top three institutional holders of ASTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.