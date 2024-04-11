Market Analysts see Informatica Inc [INFA] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Informatica Inc [NYSE: INFA] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.70.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5351341 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Informatica Inc stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for INFA stock reached $11.12 billion, with 250.87 million shares outstanding and 127.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, INFA reached a trading volume of 5351341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Informatica Inc [INFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFA shares is $39.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFA stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Informatica Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $26 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Informatica Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on INFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Informatica Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFA in the course of the last twelve months was 42.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.66.

How has INFA stock performed recently?

Informatica Inc [INFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, INFA shares gained by 18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.31 for Informatica Inc [INFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.29, while it was recorded at 37.29 for the last single week of trading, and 25.36 for the last 200 days.

Informatica Inc [INFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Informatica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Informatica Inc [INFA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Informatica Inc go to 8.30%.

Insider trade positions for Informatica Inc [INFA]

The top three institutional holders of INFA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INFA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INFA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.