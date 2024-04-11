Lennar Corp. [LEN] Revenue clocked in at $35.10 billion, up 4.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Lennar Corp. [NYSE: LEN] price plunged by -5.76 percent to reach at -$9.56. The company report on April 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 8, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2024.

About LennarLennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar’s homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar’s technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

The one-year LEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.84. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corp. [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $177.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Lennar Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Lennar Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $123, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corp. is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corp. [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Lennar Corp. [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.90, while it was recorded at 163.46 for the last single week of trading, and 134.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corp. Fundamentals:

Lennar Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 4.27.

LEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lennar Corp. posted 3.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corp. go to 0.60%.

Lennar Corp. [LEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.