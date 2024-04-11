Laidlaw slashes price target on IN8bio Inc [INAB] – find out why.

IN8bio Inc [NASDAQ: INAB] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $1.10 price per share at the time. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM that IN8bio Announces New Preclinical Data for Gamma-Delta nsCAR-T Cell Therapy Platform at AACR 2024.

– Preclinical data supports potential for proprietary nsCAR platform to selectively eliminate cancer cells while preserving healthy tissue.

– Gamma-delta nsCAR platform emerging as an advanced technology for targeting hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 201.12K shares, INAB reached a trading volume of 6900434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IN8bio Inc [INAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INAB shares is $8.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Laidlaw have made an estimate for IN8bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for IN8bio Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IN8bio Inc is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for INAB stock

IN8bio Inc [INAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, INAB shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for IN8bio Inc [INAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1709, while it was recorded at 1.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1980 for the last 200 days.

IN8bio Inc [INAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IN8bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.57 and a Current Ratio set at 4.57.

IN8bio Inc [INAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IN8bio Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INAB.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at IN8bio Inc [INAB]

