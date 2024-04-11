Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $62

Janux Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: JANX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.78%. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Janux Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

Recently presented positive Phase 1 clinical trial data for PSMA-TRACTr JANX007 in mCRPC and for EGFR-TRACTr JANX008 in solid tumors.

Over the last 12 months, JANX stock rose by 230.27%. The one-year Janux Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.53. The average equity rating for JANX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.31 billion, with 46.25 million shares outstanding and 32.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 741.38K shares, JANX stock reached a trading volume of 3319754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JANX shares is $56.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JANX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Janux Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Janux Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on JANX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janux Therapeutics Inc is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for JANX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 285.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

JANX Stock Performance Analysis:

Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.78. With this latest performance, JANX shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 339.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JANX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.18 for Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.84, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Janux Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Janux Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.80 and a Current Ratio set at 26.80.

JANX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Janux Therapeutics Inc posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JANX.

Janux Therapeutics Inc [JANX] Institutonal Ownership Details

