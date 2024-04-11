Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] moved up 17.22: Why It’s Important

Iczoom Group Inc [NASDAQ: IZM] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 17.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.01. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that ICZOOM Celebrates First Listing Anniversary on Nasdaq.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that it is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its listing on the Nasdaq.

Since listing on the Nasdaq on March 15, 2023, ICZOOM has continued to upgrade its proprietary self-developed SAAS system to enhance its platform services. ICZOOM built a highly expandable and distributed software architecture that can be sustainably improved. ICZOOM also established an effective user experience design process in SaaS suite to improve the experience of customers. Notably, the number of ICZOOM’s repeat customers in FY2023 was 549, accounting for 67.5% of the total number of customers for FY2023, compared to only 58.0% in FY2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3618756 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iczoom Group Inc stands at 31.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.32%.

The market cap for IZM stock reached $402.97 million, with 6.50 million shares outstanding and 5.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 313.16K shares, IZM reached a trading volume of 3618756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iczoom Group Inc is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Iczoom Group Inc [IZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 158.34. With this latest performance, IZM shares gained by 325.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 473.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2168.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 96.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 98.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 94.03 for Iczoom Group Inc [IZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 26.61 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Iczoom Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

