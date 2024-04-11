Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Is Currently -3.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] price plunged by -3.00 percent to reach at -$10.86. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM that The Home Depot Earns Top Spot As Most Culturally Inclusive Brand of 2023.

Established by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) recently awarded The Home Depot as #1 on their list of Most Culturally Inclusive Brands of 2023.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.73. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Depot, Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $384.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Home Depot, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $323, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on HD stock. On February 15, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HD shares from 325 to 335.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 6.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 333.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 369.74, while it was recorded at 357.92 for the last single week of trading, and 332.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Depot, Inc. Fundamentals:

Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

HD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Home Depot, Inc. posted 3.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 4.30%.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.