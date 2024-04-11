Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $7

Global Net Lease Inc [NYSE: GNL] price plunged by -10.09 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Global Net Lease Announces $237 Million CMBS Re-Financing.

Fixed interest rate of 5.74% is 159 basis points lower than existing debt on re-financed assets.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The one-year GNL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.71. The average equity rating for GNL stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $9.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Global Net Lease Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Global Net Lease Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on GNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNL in the course of the last twelve months was 15.92.

GNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, GNL shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

GNL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Net Lease Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNL.

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GNL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GNL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.