FTAI Infrastructure Inc [FIP] moved down -1.86: Why It’s Important

FTAI Infrastructure Inc [NASDAQ: FIP] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.33. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:15 PM that FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIca642246d3df458aad5fd075de5e813a. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2345864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FTAI Infrastructure Inc stands at 3.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.14%.

The market cap for FIP stock reached $643.70 million, with 100.59 million shares outstanding and 100.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 620.26K shares, FIP reached a trading volume of 2345864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FTAI Infrastructure Inc [FIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for FTAI Infrastructure Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTAI Infrastructure Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has FIP stock performed recently?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc [FIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, FIP shares gained by 13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for FTAI Infrastructure Inc [FIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc [FIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings analysis for FTAI Infrastructure Inc [FIP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FTAI Infrastructure Inc posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -436.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIP.

Insider trade positions for FTAI Infrastructure Inc [FIP]

The top three institutional holders of FIP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FIP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FIP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.