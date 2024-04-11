BGC Group Inc [BGC] Stock trading around $7.93 per share: What’s Next?

BGC Group Inc [NASDAQ: BGC] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that BGC Group to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 30, 2024.

Conference call to be hosted at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC) will announce its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to review the results will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The one-year BGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.71. The average equity rating for BGC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BGC Group Inc [BGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGC shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Group Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16.

BGC Stock Performance Analysis:

BGC Group Inc [BGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, BGC shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for BGC Group Inc [BGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

BGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BGC Group Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Group Inc go to 20.48%.

BGC Group Inc [BGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.