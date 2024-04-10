Wall Street Analyst Initiated Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Standard BioTools Inc [NASDAQ: LAB] jumped around 0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.92 at the close of the session, up 1.39%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Standard BioTools Introduces New High-Throughput Multiplexed Whole Slide Imaging Modalities Set to Redefine the boundaries of Tissue Imaging.

New advancements, including automation, aim to fast-forward spatial biology.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, LAB reached a trading volume of 3984189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAB shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Standard BioTools Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Standard BioTools Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard BioTools Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.52.

How has LAB stock performed recently?

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, LAB shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Standard BioTools Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Insider trade positions for Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]

