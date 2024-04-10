Motorsport Games Inc [MSGM] Is Currently 25.59 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Motorsport Games Inc [NASDAQ: MSGM] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 25.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.65. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Motorsport Games Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Motorsport Games Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12069918 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Motorsport Games Inc stands at 23.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.47%.

The market cap for MSGM stock reached $7.21 million, with 2.72 million shares outstanding and 1.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.52K shares, MSGM reached a trading volume of 12069918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Motorsport Games Inc [MSGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGM shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Motorsport Games Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Motorsport Games Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on MSGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motorsport Games Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has MSGM stock performed recently?

Motorsport Games Inc [MSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.79. With this latest performance, MSGM shares gained by 19.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.45 for Motorsport Games Inc [MSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

Motorsport Games Inc [MSGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Motorsport Games Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Earnings analysis for Motorsport Games Inc [MSGM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motorsport Games Inc posted -4.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSGM.

Insider trade positions for Motorsport Games Inc [MSGM]

