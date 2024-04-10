Market cap of Anghami Inc [ANGH] reaches 36.77M – now what?

Anghami Inc [NASDAQ: ANGH] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.33. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 2:30 AM that Anghami and OSN+ Successfully Complete Milestone Transaction, Creating an Entertainment Powerhouse.

The transaction has received all required regulatory approvals for successful closure.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

OSN Group’s investment in Anghami gives it a majority stake at a valuation of $3.69 per share.

Anghami Inc stock has also loss -26.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANGH stock has inclined by 23.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 90.00% and gained 27.88% year-on date.

The market cap for ANGH stock reached $36.77 million, with 27.65 million shares outstanding and 11.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 398.87K shares, ANGH reached a trading volume of 3673913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anghami Inc [ANGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGH shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anghami Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ANGH stock trade performance evaluation

Anghami Inc [ANGH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.11. With this latest performance, ANGH shares gained by 38.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for Anghami Inc [ANGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1492, while it was recorded at 1.1398 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1074 for the last 200 days.

Anghami Inc [ANGH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Anghami Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Anghami Inc [ANGH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ANGH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ANGH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ANGH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.