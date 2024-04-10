Market Analysts see Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [NYSE: ATMU] price plunged by -0.95 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 10:39 AM that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inaugurates New Distribution Center.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) (“Atmus”), a global leader in filtration and media solutions, has announced the expansion of its distribution capabilities with the inauguration of the Atmus Southern Distribution Center (SDC) in Hutchins, Texas, U.S.

SDC had a soft launch in late 2023 and is now fully operational, signifying a critical milestone as Atmus transforms its supply chain to better serve its customers. The facility serves customers throughout the United States with a focus on the Southern region.

The one-year ATMU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.55. The average equity rating for ATMU stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATMU shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATMU stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATMU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATMU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATMU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

ATMU Stock Performance Analysis:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, ATMU shares gained by 35.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATMU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.29 for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.67, while it was recorded at 32.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

ATMU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATMU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc go to 0.50%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc [ATMU] Institutonal Ownership Details

