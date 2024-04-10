Gamer Pakistan Inc. [GPAK] fell -52.44% so far this year. What now?

Gamer Pakistan Inc. [NASDAQ: GPAK] loss -2.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Gamer Pakistan Announces Partnership with Specialist Digital Marketing Agency Bramerz.

Bramerz’s Badar Khushnood to Lead Strategic Marketing, Communications and Outreach Program in Pakistan.

If compared to the average trading volume of 313.37K shares, GPAK reached a trading volume of 12258589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for GPAK stock

Gamer Pakistan Inc. [GPAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Gamer Pakistan Inc. [GPAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2529, while it was recorded at 0.2271 for the last single week of trading.

Gamer Pakistan Inc. [GPAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gamer Pakistan Inc. [GPAK]

