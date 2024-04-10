Cava Group Inc [CAVA] is 40.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cava Group Inc [NYSE: CAVA] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -7.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $60.28. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 11:24 AM that CAVA Launches Its First Nationwide Search for the Best Guest Custom Bowl.

Winners to receive $5k in CAVA credit and see their creation on the menu for a limited time.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced a nationwide search for guests’ best custom bowls. To compete in the company’s first-ever Guest Customs Contest, entrants can submit TikTok videos explaining why their go-to custom bowl is the best using the hashtag #CAVACustomContest. Three winners will receive $5,000 in CAVA Rewards credit and see their creations featured on CAVA’s digital menu for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4498910 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cava Group Inc stands at 5.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for CAVA stock reached $6.85 billion, with 113.71 million shares outstanding and 87.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CAVA reached a trading volume of 4498910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cava Group Inc [CAVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAVA shares is $62.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Cava Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $35 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Cava Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cava Group Inc is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

How has CAVA stock performed recently?

Cava Group Inc [CAVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, CAVA shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for Cava Group Inc [CAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.69, while it was recorded at 63.99 for the last single week of trading, and 44.63 for the last 200 days.

Cava Group Inc [CAVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cava Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.25.

Insider trade positions for Cava Group Inc [CAVA]

The top three institutional holders of CAVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CAVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CAVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.