Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc [CVKD] Stock trading around $0.41 per share: What’s Next?

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CVKD] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Cadrenal Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tecarfarin for Prevention of Thromboembolism and Thrombosis in Patients with LVADs, RVADs, Biventricular Assist Devices, and Total Artificial Hearts.

FDA designation provides potentially seven years of market exclusivity after approval and expanded partnering opportunities for tecarfarin.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions, announced today that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted tecarfarin Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the prevention of thromboembolism and thrombosis in patients with an implanted mechanical circulatory support device (left ventricular assist device (LVAD), right ventricular assist device (RVAD), collectively known as ventricular assist devices (VADs), biventricular assist device, and total artificial heart).

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -33.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVKD stock has declined by -37.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.38% and lost -44.76% year-on date.

The market cap for CVKD stock reached $6.54 million, with 13.02 million shares outstanding and 6.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 348.34K shares, CVKD reached a trading volume of 6052995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc [CVKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVKD shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

CVKD stock trade performance evaluation

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc [CVKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.97. With this latest performance, CVKD shares dropped by -38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.26 for Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc [CVKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7994, while it was recorded at 0.5368 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7893 for the last 200 days.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc [CVKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.27 and a Current Ratio set at 10.27.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc [CVKD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVKD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CVKD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CVKD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.