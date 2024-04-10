Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] gain 417.24% so far this year. What now?

Beamr Imaging Ltd [NASDAQ: BMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.75%. The company report on April 9, 2024 at 12:12 PM that Beamr to enable real-time video streaming over 5G with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media.

5G increased bandwidth is not sufficient to support the always-growing demand for real-time video streaming required for live event transmission and other use cases across a wide set of industries, including edge computing, IoT, and building robots, drones, autonomous vehicles and automated cameras. With these industries’ increasing use of ultra-high-definition video (UHD or 4K), Internet suppliers are struggling to support the upload speed required to stream at the right video quality.

Over the last 12 months, BMR stock rose by 336.05%. The one-year Beamr Imaging Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.25. The average equity rating for BMR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $113.17 million, with 13.05 million shares outstanding and 8.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, BMR stock reached a trading volume of 22381200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMR shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beamr Imaging Ltd is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

BMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.75. With this latest performance, BMR shares gained by 30.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 316.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 336.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beamr Imaging Ltd Fundamentals:

Beamr Imaging Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.