Market cap of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT] reaches 1.38B – now what?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [NASDAQ: DJT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.61%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 6:00 PM that Trump Media & Technology Group Files 10-K Report.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (“TMTG,” NASDAQ: DJT), operator of the Truth Social platform, filed a 10-K report today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The report discloses, among other items, the financial results of its business combination partner, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (“DWAC”), for the year 2023. It is the first 10-K filed by TMTG since the company went public effective on March 26, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, DJT stock rose by 173.71%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.38 billion, with 29.99 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, DJT stock reached a trading volume of 7529975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is set at 7.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.61. With this latest performance, DJT shares dropped by -9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.68 for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.27, while it was recorded at 44.86 for the last single week of trading, and 23.69 for the last 200 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.01 and a Current Ratio set at 0.01.

The top three institutional holders of DJT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DJT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DJT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.