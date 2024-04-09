Market cap of CXApp Inc [CXAI] reaches 84.03M – now what?

CXApp Inc [NASDAQ: CXAI] gained 11.31% or 0.56 points to close at $5.51 with a heavy trading volume of 24130798 shares. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that BestGrowthStocks.Com Issues Comprehensive Evaluation of CXApp Inc.

New York, NY –News Direct– CXApp.

Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued a comprehensive evaluation of CXApp Inc. the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences.

The daily chart for CXAI points out that the company has recorded 211.30% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, CXAI reached to a volume of 24130798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CXApp Inc [CXAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for CXAI stock

CXApp Inc [CXAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.41. With this latest performance, CXAI shares gained by 159.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 250.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for CXApp Inc [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc [CXAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CXApp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CXApp Inc [CXAI]

