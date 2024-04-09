Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP] moved down -2.92: Why It’s Important

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: IVP] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.05 at the close of the session, down -2.92%. The company report on April 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM that Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Full year 2023 revenue increases approximately 70% year-over-year to $16.7 million.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Outlook for growth in the pet health sector remains attractive with active pipeline of acquisition opportunities.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.29M shares, IVP reached a trading volume of 6800105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has IVP stock performed recently?

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, IVP shares dropped by -20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.54 for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0908, while it was recorded at 0.0479 for the last single week of trading.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Insider trade positions for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]

The top three institutional holders of IVP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IVP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IVP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.