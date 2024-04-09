Hanryu Holdings Inc [HRYU] Stock trading around $0.28 per share: What’s Next?

Hanryu Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: HRYU] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 30.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hanryu Holdings Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Month 2023 Financial Results.

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the “Company” or “Hanryu”), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), unless indicated otherwise.

“We were proud to successfully complete Hanryu’s Initial Public Offering “IPO” during the third quarter, which enabled us to execute upon our strategic priorities to grow our leading K-culture fandom media platform,” said Chief Executive Officer of Hanryu Holdings, Kang Chang Hyuk. “In a short period of time, we have already announced numerous exciting product innovations, strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives that are aimed at driving revenue generation and brand reach. In particular, Hanryu has partnered with several leaders in the Artificial Intelligent (“AI”) space, to ensure FANTOO provides our users with the most in-demand and cutting-edge AI enhancements, such as for our AI Assistant, DeokGom, and Lusia, a 3-D, AI-generated digital singer in the FANTOO app. Hanryu has grown significantly from both an operational and financial perspective for the 2023 year to date, and we anticipate this trend to continue for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5592523 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hanryu Holdings Inc stands at 34.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.82%.

The market cap for HRYU stock reached $15.05 million, with 52.81 million shares outstanding and 36.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 289.14K shares, HRYU reached a trading volume of 5592523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanryu Holdings Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Hanryu Holdings Inc [HRYU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, HRYU shares dropped by -13.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.30% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Hanryu Holdings Inc [HRYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3931, while it was recorded at 0.2387 for the last single week of trading.

Hanryu Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

