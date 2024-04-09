H.C. Wainwright lifts Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Candel Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CADL] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.43. The company report on April 4, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Candel Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CAN-2409 in Non-Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

Updated positive interim data showed notable improvements in estimated median overall survival of 28.8 months after experimental treatment with CAN-2409 versus only 12.5 months in control group in borderline resectable pancreatic ductal adenorcarcinoma (PDAC).

At 24 months, survival rate was 71.4% in CAN-2409 treated patients versus only 16.7% in the control group after chemoradiation. At 36 months, estimated survival was 47.6% in the CAN-2409 group versus 16.7% in the control group.

Candel Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 267.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CADL stock has inclined by 356.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 647.67% and gained 337.41% year-on date.

The market cap for CADL stock reached $188.72 million, with 29.21 million shares outstanding and 15.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, CADL reached a trading volume of 15470053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADL shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Candel Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Candel Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CADL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Candel Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

CADL stock trade performance evaluation

Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 267.43. With this latest performance, CADL shares gained by 320.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 647.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 352.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CADL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.87 for Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 1.29 for the last 200 days.

Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Candel Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.59 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Candel Therapeutics Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CADL.

Candel Therapeutics Inc [CADL]: Institutional Ownership

