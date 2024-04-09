Etao International Co Ltd. [ETAO] Is Currently 74.16 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Etao International Co Ltd. [NASDAQ: ETAO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 74.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.14%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 5:20 PM that ETAO International Co., Ltd. Announces 1 for 20 Reverse Share Split, Increase of Authorized Shares and Alteration to Its Share Capital.

This press release has been corrected to include further details regarding the reverse stock split of ETAO International Co., Ltd.

We hereby issue a formal amendment to supersede our previously released press release dated March 19, 2024. This amended communication is intended to replace the original statement in its entirety and provides updated, accurate information. We advise all stakeholders to refer to this latest version for the most current details regarding the matter previously addressed.

Over the last 12 months, ETAO stock dropped by -84.28%.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.22 million, with 5.12 million shares outstanding and 2.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.27K shares, ETAO stock reached a trading volume of 16018657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etao International Co Ltd. [ETAO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etao International Co Ltd. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

ETAO Stock Performance Analysis:

Etao International Co Ltd. [ETAO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, ETAO shares gained by 24.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Etao International Co Ltd. [ETAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etao International Co Ltd. Fundamentals:

Etao International Co Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.83 and a Current Ratio set at 2.93.

Etao International Co Ltd. [ETAO] Institutonal Ownership Details

